Creative Planning Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

