Creative Planning Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.