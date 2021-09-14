Creative Planning Sells 1,300 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.98, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,338.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,115 shares of company stock worth $10,269,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.