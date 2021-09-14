Creative Planning Takes $213,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 827.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

