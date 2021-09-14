Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
