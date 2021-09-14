Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

