Credit Suisse Group Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $56.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.