Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Buys 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,230 ($120.59) per share, for a total transaction of £184.60 ($241.18).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steve Foots purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, for a total transaction of £153.88 ($201.05).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 9,190 ($120.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,590.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,371.44. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

