Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $429,626.99 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $429,626.99 and $123.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.