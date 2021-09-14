CryptoPing Hits One Day Volume of $39.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $39.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.33 or 0.99648202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.07 or 0.07260759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00868861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002859 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

