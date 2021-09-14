CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,961.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $653,273.83 and approximately $26,961.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00169667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.63 or 1.00300264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.06977646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00884138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.