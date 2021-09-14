Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 3,595 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

