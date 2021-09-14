Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

