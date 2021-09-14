Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $331,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,931,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,839,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $23,444,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,032,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 2,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,809. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22.

