DAD Price Up 0.3% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DAD has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $756,884.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.