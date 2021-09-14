DAEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,660.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $2,660.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00142338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00773282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

