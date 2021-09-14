Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.50

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 14024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

