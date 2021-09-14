Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.