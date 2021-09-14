Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,194 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.