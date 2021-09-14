Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLAC stock opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.36 and its 200-day moving average is $320.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

