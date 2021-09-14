DAOstack Price Tops $0.0757 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $206,601.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.