Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

