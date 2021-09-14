Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.98. 5,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,469,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.