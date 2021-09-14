Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

