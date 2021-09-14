Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 31.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.16. 48,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

