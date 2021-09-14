Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 13,749 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.