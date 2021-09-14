Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 9,125 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Mosaic were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.