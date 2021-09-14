Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.