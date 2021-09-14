DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

