Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

