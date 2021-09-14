Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 86,193 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.