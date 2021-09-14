Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.