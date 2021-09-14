Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.