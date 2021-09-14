DerivaDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $174.29 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00014217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

