Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $416.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

