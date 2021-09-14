Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 9,035,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,242. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

