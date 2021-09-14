Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

