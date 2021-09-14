Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.90 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

