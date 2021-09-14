Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $389,104.12

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $389,104.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.03 or 0.07176527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00386615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.99 or 0.01362359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.21 or 0.00565430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00519269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00340575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,753,728 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

