Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $44.97. Discovery shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.05.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Further Reading: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.