Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $44.97. Discovery shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

