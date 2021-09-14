dKargo (DKA) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. dKargo has a market cap of $160.49 million and $6.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.