Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,197 shares of company stock worth $19,003,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

