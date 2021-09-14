Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.