Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.