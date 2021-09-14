Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.36.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.60. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$45.42 and a 1-year high of C$60.87. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

