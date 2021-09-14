DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $208.64 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion and a PE ratio of -28.23.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,065,573 shares of company stock worth $2,184,708,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

