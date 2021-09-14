Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $226.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 768,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after buying an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,960,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.