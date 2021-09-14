DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

