Duality Advisers LP Invests $306,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 95.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 509.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $603,000.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTLS opened at $193.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

