Duality Advisers LP Sells 30,680 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

