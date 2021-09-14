Duality Advisers LP Sells 38,155 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.24 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

