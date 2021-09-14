Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $413.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.09 and a 200-day moving average of $433.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

