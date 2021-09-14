Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 480.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,296 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

